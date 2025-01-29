Ireland vs England: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Ireland and England ahead of the 2025 tournament this weekend. (1:23)

The 2025 Six Nations is here! The action kicks off in Paris on Friday, but it will be in Dublin where Ireland take on England that the weekend's action could reach a climax.

Ireland are without head coach Andy Farrell, who is focusing on the British & Irish Lions, as they seek a historic Six Nations three-peat. In their way on the opening weekend is a new-look side England. One of the enduring moments of last year's championship was seeing Marcus Smith hit a last-gasp drop goal to cause a huge upset in this clash. Can Steve Borthwick's side cause another shock this time round?

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's clash.

Key details:

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4.45 p.m. UK

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

How to watch: You can wach live on the ITV (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZ)

Assistant Referees: James Doleman (NZ) & Hollie Davidson (Sco)

Television Match Official: Glenn Newman (NZ)

England beat Ireland in dramatic fashion last year thanks to a Marcus Smith drop-goal.

Lineups:

Ireland: To be announced

Replacements: N/A

England: Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Tom Curry, Ben Curry, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman, Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Willis, Harry Randall, Fin Smith.

Team news:

Ireland: N/A

England: Steve Borthwick has sprung a selection surprise in the back-row, with twins Tom and Ben Curry forming the back of the scrum alongside No. 8 Ben Earl. Chandler Cunningham-South will come off the bench. Luke Cowan-Dickie has been named to start at hooker in the absence of Jamie George.

Crucially for England, Alex Mitchell has been named at scrum-half after overcoming a knee injury. He'll line up alongside Marcus Smith at fly-half, with the settled midfield of Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence.

25-year-old Cadan Murley will make his debut on the wing. Fin Smith has been named on the bench as fly-half replacement, meaning there's no room in the squad for veteran George Ford.

Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.