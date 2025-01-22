Six Nations: Warren Gatland optimistic Wales can call upon Taulupe Faletau for France clash

Open Extended Reactions

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is optimistic Taulupe Faletau will be fit for their Six Nations opener at France on Jan. 31.

The British & Irish Lions star hasn't played Test rugby for over a year, but Gatland is hopeful he will be to play a role in their trip to Paris to kick off this year's championship. While Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt says Faletau is "touch and go" for the opener, Gatland, speaking in Rome, believes he has a fully fit squad to pick from.

"At the moment, the update from the medical team is that everyone should be available for the first game," Gatland said. "We had Taulupe in during the autumn and it was obvious even in training, when he wasn't running around fully fit, what a quality and experienced international he is, with some of the lines he ran and some of his touches.

Taulupe Faletau has not played a Test match for Wales in over a year. David Rogers/Getty Images

"I know he's worked really hard in the last year or two in terms of getting back and he's motivated. He wants to have a really good Six Nations. There's a carrot at the end of the season, with a Lions tour. I think he's pretty motivated to make an impression and see if he can be selected for that."

Wales head to France looking to halt their losing run. They failed to win a single Test match in 2024 and face the daunting task of going to Paris on the opening night of the 2025 Six Nations, looking to cause a monumental upset. Gatland said Wales will create a "siege mentality" ahead of the match against France.

"We're in a nice position," Gatland said. "There is no expectation. People are writing us off. I said before the World Cup write us off at your peril and I'll say the same again now.

"We need to create a siege mentality going to Paris. It's going to be a tough challenge. This is the best rugby tournament in the world. The games aren't just games, they're occasions."

