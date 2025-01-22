Stewart Robson explains why Atlético's Madrid started to perform better vs. Bayer Leverkusen after Pablo Barrios received a red card in the 25th minute. (1:13)

Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong has apologised for kicking a bouquet of flowers laid ceremonially by the pitch at Atlético Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, saying he got "carried away with excitement."

Visitors Leverkusen went ahead in the 46th minute in Tuesday's Champions League game through defender Piero Hincapié, and as Frimpong went to join his celebrating teammates, he kicked the flowers, angering the home fans and Atlético's players.

The flowers have been placed by a corner flag at Atlético's stadium -- now the Metropolitano, and previously the Vicente Calderón -- since 1996 by fan Margarita Luengo, as a tribute to club legend Milinko Pantic, who was famed for his corner deliveries.

"After the game yesterday, I learned about the tradition of the bouquet of flowers at the Metropolitano," Frimpong posted on X on Wednesday. "I didn't know about it and at the time of the goal, I got carried away with excitement and I made a mistake. Sorry to Atletico's fans, and especially to Margarita."

Jeremie Frimpong has apologised for kicking some flowers placed pitchside during Bayer Leverkusen's draw with Atlético Madrid. JÃ¶rg SchÃ¼ler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images

Frimpong's actions led to angry scenes on pitch, as Atlético defender José María Giménez sought to confront him. Atletico then fought back to win the match 2-1, with Julián Álvarez scoring twice, including a dramatic 90th minute winner.

Luengo first placed four carnations by the pitch in January 1996, in a game which saw Atlético beat Athletic Club 4-1, ensuring the act became a tradition, with a bouquet of flowers laid by the corner flag for every home game, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creative midfielder Pantic starred for Atlético in the 1995-96 season, which was one of the most successful in the club's history, winning a league and cup double.