ESPN FC's Frank Leboeuf slams Aston Villa for their poor display after their 1-0 defeat to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. (1:20)

Prince William was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday, although Britain's future king could not bring luck to his beloved team.

Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd as the English side fell to a 1-0 defeat against AS Monaco at Stade Louis II.

Prince William -- arguably Villa's most famous fan -- was in the crowd for the team's victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition.

The loss dealt a blow to Villa's hopes of automatic qualification for the round of 16.

They are in the hunt for a top eight qualification to the knockout stages with one game to go in the league phase, although Tuesday's defeat means they must now hope results go their way.

Teams finishing between ninth and 24th face a playoff to advance to the next stage.