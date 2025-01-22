Stevie Nicol, Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley recap Liverpool's 2-1 win over Lille and discuss if The Reds have the fewest weaknesses. (2:05)

Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from travelling to Lille for next week's final UEFA Champions League group game between the two clubs.

In an order published on Wednesday, France's interior ministry said there was a "real and serious risk of confrontation" between supporters of the two teams.

Lille host Feyenoord on Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Feyenoord fans light flares during a 2022 Europa League match. AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, File

The French authorities said Feyenoord's travels are often marred by "public order disturbances due to the violent behaviour of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team", and cited several examples of fan violence.

Justifying its decision, the ministry added that 3,600 fans -- 500 of whom were identified as being dangerous -- had planned to travel to Lille, although only 2,600 seats had been allocated to Feyenoord.

"Of the 1,000 supporters who have nevertheless planned to travel without a stadium admission ticket, it is feared that some will try to force their way into the stadium," it said.