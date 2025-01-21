Six Nations: Wales' Warren Gatland open to Louis Rees-Zammit return

Open Extended Reactions

Louis Rees-Zammit is on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

ROME -- Wales head coach Warren Gatland has said he would welcome back Louis Rees-Zammit with open arms but said he has had no contact with the former rugby union player and expects him to stay in America and continue trying to achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

Rees-Zammit stepped away from rugby ahead of last year's Six Nations to join the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) -- a scheme which helps elite athletes transition to the NFL and offers them a platform to win a contract with one of the franchises. Rees-Zammit signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a running back by the Chiefs on a three-year deal last March but was waived by them in August. He then signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad but his deal there has expired.

Gatland expects Rees-Zammit to stay in America with widespread reports suggesting Rees-Zammit has a new contract offer on the table from the Jaguars. Despite the uncertainty over his future, Gatland says he has not received any word from Rees-Zammit over his next steps and doesn't expect the former winger to return to the sport any time soon.

"We would love to have him back if he was available to us," Gatland said. "We're just waiting to see what happens. My understanding is he has an approach in terms of being retained by Jacksonville. I don't know about that. Whenever he wants to come back, he'd be more than welcome back in the fold.

"He's only been away for 12 months. It's about seeing what happens in terms of what decisions are made in the U.S. He'd be more than welcome back into the fold. When you make such a big decision in terms of trying to follow your dreams, is 12 months enough to say you've tried? I don't know what the answer to that is. There are a lot of stories about him out there. I continue to wish him all the best. I'd be more than happy to welcome him back with open arms."

Gatland believes Rees-Zammit will be benefiting hugely from the experience.

"It's offered a different perspective on what a different sport does," Gatland said. "He's said himself things are brutal there; American sport is brutal. You get a text or a call to turn up with your stuff and see you later you're gone. Players are traded, they get that call saying sorry you've been traded to another team. There's no discussion, no debate. From a growth point of view, that will give him a different perspective.

"I haven't got enough experience or knowledge to comment on whether he's good enough to play it, I just know that if he does decide to come back, then there'll be a spot for him."

