Six Nations: Eddie Jones to work as pundit for England games

Eddie Jones coached England between 2015 and 2022. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Former England boss Eddie Jones will serve as a TV pundit for some of their games during this year's Six Nations tournament, which is set to begin later this month.

Jones, who is now in charge at Japan, will work for ITV, weighing in on an injury-hit England side who are hoping to bounce back from a difficult autumn.

England beat Jones' Japan in their final autumn Test, but heartbreaking late defeats to New Zealand and Australia will live long in the memory.

Jones has clashed with some players he worked with at England between 2015 and 2022. In November, ex-England scrum-half Danny Care published his autobiography and alleged that England players were "terrified" of Jones and said it was like "living in a dictatorship." Jones laughed off those comments.

The coach has also come under fire for comments he made about Maro Itoje, who has been named England captain for the Six Nations but was described by Jones as not being suited to the role.

England's first game will be against Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 1.

