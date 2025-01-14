Open Extended Reactions

England will be captained by Maro Itoje into the 2025 men's Six Nations but there is no place in the 36-player squad for Dan Cole or Ben Spencer.

Itoje replaces Jamie George as England captain, with George and Ellis Genge named as vice-captains. Steve Borthwick has included uncapped players Oscar Beard and Cadan Murley in the squad, but there is no place for prop Cole, scrum-half Spencer or prop Trevor Davison who were in the autumn internationals group.

Borthwick has included Tom Willis, the in-form Saracens back-row, but the key decision revolves around the move to swap captaincy from George to Itoje.

Maro Itoje has been named England captain for the Six Nations. Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

George has been Borthwick's captain since the last World Cup, but it will be Itoje who will lead England into their Six Nations opener against Ireland on Feb. 1.

"With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field," Borthwick said.

"He's a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

"His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility. I'd like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain."

Itoje added: "I am incredibly humbled and honoured to have been asked by Steve to be England captain. It's a truly incredible privilege for both me and my family, and I feel grateful to have been given this opportunity.

"With the role comes a great deal of responsibility, but I'm at a point in my career where I feel ready to give my all to serve the team and the fans with the captaincy, and also produce my best on the field.

"It's reassuring to know there is a group of senior players to support me and help build on the achievements of Jamie, who has led the team brilliantly and who has been a great friend and leader for so many years.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso dislocated his shoulder while playing for Exeter in December Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I am excited by the squad of players we have, who are all hungry for success, and I look forward to leading them out for the forthcoming Six Nations."

Borthwick has included young Sale prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour, but England will be without Afolabi Fasogbon, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank, Gabriel Ibitoye, Nick Isiekwe, Luke Northmore and Sam Underhill through injury.

"I've selected a squad where every player brings something unique to the group," Borthwick said.

"The Six Nations is always a fiercely contested and exciting tournament, and this year will be no exception.

"We're looking forward to the squad coming together in Girona to kick off our preparations for the opening challenge against Ireland in Dublin."

England Six Nations squad

Forwards:

Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt , Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Tom Willis.

Backs:

Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet.

Analysis from ESPN Senior Writer Tom Hamilton

The decision to switch captaincy from Jamie George to Maro Itoje signals the next stage in this squad's evolution.

This decision sees Borthwick turn his attention to the 2027 World Cup, looking for a captain who can lead them over the next two years. George has been a brilliant skipper. It hasn't been a straightforward job, with England going on that run of five Test match defeats in a row last year, winning just five from 12, George was the man who had to front up time and time again.

He did an outstanding job. But with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Theo Dan snapping at his heels, Borthwick clearly feels it's time to switch to Itoje who for so long has been un-droppable.

Elsewhere there are few surprises, though Charlie Ewels, Ben Spencer and Dan Cole are notable omissions.

There's no place for Henry Pollock, the young Northampton Saints flanker who was widely tipped to be knocking on the door, but he has given Oscar Beard and Cadan Murley a chance to impress.

Squad tweaks regardless, England know they have to find a way to get a result against Ireland on Feb. 1 to avoid another underwhelming Six Nations campaign.