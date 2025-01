Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Six Nations is here, with Ireland looking to make it three titles in a row amid the absence of head coach Andy Farrell, who has begun his British & Irish Lions duties.

England, Scotland and France will be looking to reclaim the title, while Wales are seeking to end their historic 12-game losing streak and Italy hope to build upon a positive performance last year.

Meanwhile, the Women's Six Nations promises to be bigger and better than ever with the Women's Rugby World Cup due to be held in England between August and September. Can England claim a seventh straight title?

See below for a full list of fixtures for both tournaments.

Men's Six Nations:

Ireland are without head coach Andy Farrell in this year's Six Nations. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

ROUND 1

Friday, Jan. 31

France vs. Wales, Stade de France, Paris. 8.15 p.m. UK [7.10 a.m. Saturday, AEST]

Saturday, Feb. 1

Scotland vs. Italy, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 2.15 p.m. UK [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Ireland vs. England, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 4.45 p.m. UK [3.45 a.m. Sunday AEST]

ROUND 2

Saturday, Feb. 8

Italy vs. Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 2:15 p.m. UK [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

England vs. France, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London. 4.45 p.m. UK [3.45 a.m. AEST]

Sunday, Feb. 9

Scotland vs. Ireland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 3 p.m. UK [2.00 a.m. Monday AEST]

ROUND 3

Saturday, Feb 22

Wales vs. Ireland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 2.15 a.m. UK [1.15 a.m. Sundayb AEST]

England vs. Scotland, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London 4.45 p.m. [3.45 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, Feb 23

Italy vs. France, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 3 p.m. [2.00 p.m. Monday AEST]

ROUND 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland vs. France, Aviva Stadium, Dublin. 2.15 p.m. [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Scotland vs. Wales, Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 4.45 p.m. [3.45 p.m. Sunday AEST]

Sunday, March 9

England vs. Italy , Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London 3 p.m. [2.00 a.m. Monday AEST]

ROUND 5

Saturday, Match 15

Italy vs. Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. 2.15 p.m. [1.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Wales vs. England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 4.45 p.m. [3.15 a.m. Sunday AEST]

France vs. Scotland, Stade de France, Paris. 8 p.m. UK [2.00 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Women's Six Nations:

England have been imperious in the Women's Six Nations for over half a decade. Lionel Hahn - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

ROUND 1

Saturday, 22 March

Ireland vs. France, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. 1 p.m. UK [12am Sunday, AEST]

Scotland vs. Wales, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh. 4.45 p.m. UK [3.45am Sunday, AEST]

Sunday, 23 March

England vs. Italy, LNER Community Stadium, York. 3 p.m. UK [2am Monday, AEST]

ROUND 2

Saturday, 29 March

France vs. Scotland, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle. 1 p.m. UK [12am Sunday, AEST]

Wales vs. England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. 4.45 p.m. UK [3.45am Sunday, AEST]

Sunday, 30 March

Italy vs. Ireland, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. 3 p.m. UK [2am Monday, AEST]]

ROUND 3

Saturday, 12 April

France vs. Wales, TBC. 12.45pm UK [9.45 p.m. Saturday, AEST]

Ireland vs. England, Virgin Media Park, Cork. 4.45 p.m. UK [1.45am Sunday, AEST]

Sunday, 13 April

Scotland vs. Italy, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh. 3 p.m. UK [12am Monday, AEST]

ROUND 4

Saturday, 19 April

Italy vs. France, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. 1 p.m. UK [10pm Saturday, AEST]

England vs. Scotland, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester. 4.45 p.m. UK [1.45am Sunday, AEST]

Sunday, 20 April

Wales vs. Ireland, Rodney Parade, Newport. 3pm UK [12 a.m. Monday, AEST]

ROUND 5

Saturday, 26 April

Italy vs. Wales, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. 12.15 p.m. UK [9.15pm Saturday, AEST]

Scotland vs. Ireland, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh. 2.30 p.m. UK [11.30pm Saturday, AEST]

England vs. France, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. 4.45 p.m. UK [1.45am Sunday, AEST]