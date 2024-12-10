Open Extended Reactions

Wales women will play two Tests against Australia during the British and Irish Lions men's tour next year.

The two teams will meet in Brisbane on July 26 and in Sydney a week later on August 1.

Australia are ranked fifth in the world, with Wales sitting five places below in 10th.

In their last meeting in September Wales were defeated in the WXV2 opener 37-5 but secured an historic victory the week before in a warm-up clash, beating the Wallaroos 31-24 in the last move of the game.

Wales will head to Australia for two Tests next summer. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Wales captain Hannah Jones said: "Playing Australia in their own backyard would be a challenge for any side, but it is a challenge we are looking forward to ahead of the 2025 World Cup in England in August and September.

"Knowing what a sports-mad nation Australia is, having lived and played rugby there, to play the Wallaroos when rugby union will be very much at the front of everyone's mind with the Lions Test series being played is an exciting prospect."

The Australian Rugby Union will confirm venues and kick-off times in the New Year.

