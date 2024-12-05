Stuart Hogg: Ex-Scotland capt. given 5-year non-harassment order

Stuart Hogg retired from international rugby after last year's Rugby World Cup. Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was handed a five-year non-harassment order and fined £600 by a court in Aberdeen on Thursday after breaching bail conditions.

Hogg, 32, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court earlier this month where he admitted a single charge of domestic abuse between 2019 and 2024.

The charge to which Hogg pleaded guilty stated that he repeatedly acted in an abusive manner towards his wife, Gillian, tracked her movements and sent her "messages of an alarming and distressing nature."

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a non-harassment order for five years, which prevents Hogg from having any contact with his wife.

His sentence for the charge of domestic abuse charge has been deferred until Jan. 9 in an effort for him to complete a rehabilitation course remotely, given his work in France, where he plays for Top 14 side Montpellier.

Hogg, who made his Scotland debut in 2012, was capped by his country 100 times and represented Scotland at two World Cups. He also made two appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

He announced his retirement from rugby ahead of last year's World Cup.