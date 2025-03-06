Ireland vs France: Caelan Doris returns for Six Nations clash

Relive three classic Six Nations games between Ireland and France ahead of their crucial match in Dublin this weekend. (1:05)

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been named to start against France in Dublin on Saturday for their mammoth Six Nations matchup.

Doris missed Ireland's win over Wales through injury, but will return as they bid to keep their Grand Slam push alive.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 3 3 2 28 14 2 - France 3 2 3 91 11 3 - England 3 2 2 -3 10 4 - Scotland 3 1 2 -3 6 5 - Italy 3 1 0 -54 4 6 - Wales 3 0 1 -59 1

France, meanwhile, are desperate for a victory of their own which would keep their bid for the title going into the last match.

Peter O'Mahony will start in the back-row, while Cian Healy, Conor Murray are also in the squad in what will be the trio's last match for Ireland in Dublin before they retire from international rugby.

Hugo Keenan returns at fullback, with Jamie Osborne on the left wing and James Lowe on the right.

Interim coach Simon Easterby acknowledged the retiring veterans O'Mahony, Healy and Murray ahead of the Test.

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland against France. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"There's great respect and rivalry between the two teams and it should be a cracking contest," Easterby said.

"This weekend gives the Irish public the chance to mark the final home international appearances for Peter, Cian and Conor -- three stalwarts of Irish rugby who help drive the highest standards in our camp.

"I would also like to congratulate Finlay [Bealham], Jack [Conan] and Caelan [Doris] on reaching the 50-cap milestone. It's a huge moment for them, their families and their team-mates and we will look to make it a day to remember for each of these players."

Ireland XV to face France:

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast, James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley.

