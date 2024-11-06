        <
        >

          British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

          • ESPN
          Nov 6, 2024, 01:18 PM

          The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against Australia in summer 2025 as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2.

          The Lions, coached by Ireland boss Andy Farrell, will look to rebound after their 2021 tour of South Africa in which they lost their final two matches agains the Springboks.

          Here is the full list of fixtures.

          June 20

          British & Irish Lions vs. Argentina

          Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

          Time: TBC

          June 28

          Western Force vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Optus Stadium, Perth

          Time: TBC

          July 2

          Queensland Reds vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

          Time: TBC

          July 5

          NSW Waratahs vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

          Time: TBC

          July 9

          ACT Brumbies vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Gio Stadium, Canberra

          Time: TBC

          July 12

          Invitational Au & NZ vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

          Time: TBC

          July 19

          Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

          Time: TBC

          July 22

          TBC vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

          Time: TBC

          July 26

          Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: MCG, Melbourne

          Time: TBC

          Aug. 2

          Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

          Stadium: Accor Stadium, Sydney

          Time: TBC

          "I'm sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again," coach Andy Farrell said.

          How does rugby's 20-minute red card work, and what impact will shot clocks have? Here's a guide to the new laws being rolled out in the northern hemisphere during this year's autumn internationals.

          The end-of-year autumn internationals see north take on south in the traditional matches, while the Six Nations returns in January. Here's the full list of international rugby fixtures.