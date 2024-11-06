British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

Open Extended Reactions

David Rogers/Getty Images

The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against Australia in summer 2025 as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2.

The Lions, coached by Ireland boss Andy Farrell, will look to rebound after their 2021 tour of South Africa in which they lost their final two matches agains the Springboks.

Here is the full list of fixtures.

June 20

British & Irish Lions vs. Argentina

Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Time: TBC

June 28

Western Force vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Optus Stadium, Perth

Time: TBC

July 2

Queensland Reds vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Time: TBC

July 5

NSW Waratahs vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Time: TBC

July 9

ACT Brumbies vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Gio Stadium, Canberra

Time: TBC

July 12

Invitational Au & NZ vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Time: TBC

July 19

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Time: TBC

July 22

TBC vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Time: TBC

July 26

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: MCG, Melbourne

Time: TBC

Aug. 2

Australia vs. British & Irish Lions

Stadium: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Time: TBC

Read on:

British & Irish Lions release shirt for tour of Australia

"I'm sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again," coach Andy Farrell said.

Autumn internationals: 20-minute red cards, shot clocks explained

How does rugby's 20-minute red card work, and what impact will shot clocks have? Here's a guide to the new laws being rolled out in the northern hemisphere during this year's autumn internationals.

International rugby fixtures: Latest matches, key dates, venues

The end-of-year autumn internationals see north take on south in the traditional matches, while the Six Nations returns in January. Here's the full list of international rugby fixtures.