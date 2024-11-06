British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures

The British & Irish Lions are scheduled to face off against Australia in summer 2025 as part of a 10-match tour between June 20 and Aug. 2.
The Lions, coached by Ireland boss Andy Farrell, will look to rebound after their 2021 tour of South Africa in which they lost their final two matches agains the Springboks.
Here is the full list of fixtures.
June 20
British & Irish Lions vs. Argentina
Stadium: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Time: TBC
June 28
Western Force vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Optus Stadium, Perth
Time: TBC
July 2
Queensland Reds vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Time: TBC
July 5
NSW Waratahs vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Time: TBC
July 9
ACT Brumbies vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Gio Stadium, Canberra
Time: TBC
July 12
Invitational Au & NZ vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Time: TBC
July 19
Australia vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Time: TBC
July 22
TBC vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Time: TBC
July 26
Australia vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: MCG, Melbourne
Time: TBC
Aug. 2
Australia vs. British & Irish Lions
Stadium: Accor Stadium, Sydney
Time: TBC
