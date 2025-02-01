Six Nations: Huw Jones hat trick sees Scotland hold off Italy

Scotland get their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start after defeating a dogged Italy 31-19. (1:46)

Centre Huw Jones scored a hat trick to help Scotland get their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start with a 31-19 bonus-point victory over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The home side raced into a 14-0 lead after tries by flanker Rory Darge and Jones before scrum-half Ben White and two more from Jones gave Scotland the win after Italy had rallied early in the second half to level at 19-19.

The boot of fullback Tommaso Allan and an intercept try from centre Juan Ignacio Brex kept Italy in the contest as they played their part in an absorbing clash but despite late pressure they could not break through the Scottish defence.

Huw Jones scored a hat trick for Scotland on Saturday. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scotland host champions Ireland next Sunday, while Italy will be at home on Saturday to Wales, who slipped to a 13th consecutive defeat in France on Friday.

"I'm pretty happy. It's not every day you get on the end of three [tries]. Thanks to the boys for setting me up," Jones told BBC Sport.

"We'll be happy with the win today but we have to take each game as they come. Ireland is a massive challenge and one that we want [to win] for sure."

The Scots have now won their opening Six Nations games in seven of the previous nine editions, while Italy have lost their last 12 in a row.

Scotland soon imposed themselves on Italy as Darge barged over from close-range and then after a blistering break down the left wing from Duhan van der Merwe, the latter's pass inside was touched by Brex but fell perfectly for Jones to score.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 1 1 1 43 5 2 - Scotland 1 1 1 12 5 3 - Ireland 1 1 1 5 5 4 - England 1 0 0 -5 1 5 - Italy 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Wales 1 0 0 -43 0

Allan got the visitors on the scoreboard with two quick penalties as Italy settled into the game, but Scotland soon scored their third try.

Hooker Dave Cherry found his jumper in the lineout and wrapped around to carry the ball forward in a driving maul before setting White away with a superb offload as Scotland led 19-9 at half-time.

Allan kicked another penalty to narrow the gap to seven points early in the second period, and the visitors then drew level with their first try.

Finn Russell's poor pass was intercepted by Brex and the centre raced clear to score under the posts.

The momentum was with Italy and Scotland needed to wrestle it back, which they did on the hour-mark as wing Darcy Graham burst through a gap in the Italy defence and fed Jones to cross for his second score.

When Jones showed his power to hold off two defenders and stretched to complete his hat trick, Scotland finally had breathing space on the scoreboard.

"It was a very tough game, first half we did not play the game we wanted to," Italy captain Michele Lamaro said.

"We could not perform in attack today and that cost us a lot. They put us under a lot of pressure in the breakdown. We could not solve that problem and we did not have quick ball."

