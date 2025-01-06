Six Nations rugby tournament: History, winners list, more

Open Extended Reactions

The Six Nations is the premier international rugby tournament in the northern hemisphere. It features head-to-head matches between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. There have been multiple champions since the tournament's first iteration in 1883. Some nations have even accomplished a grand slam -- completed by winning all five matches in a single Six Nations tournament en route to capturing the championship.

Here's everything to know about the Six Nations rugby tournament:

What are the different iterations of the tournament?

Six Nations (2000-present)

Five Nations (1947-1999)

Home Nations (1932-1939)

Five Nations (1910-1931)

Home Nations (1883-1909)

Which nation has won the most championships throughout the history of the tournament?

England has won the most outright championships with 29. Wales is second with 28.

England: 29 outright championships (10 shared championships)

Wales: 28 outright championships (11 shared championships)

France: 18 outright championships (eight shared championships)

Ireland: 16 outright championships (nine shared championships)

Scotland: 15 outright championships (nine shared championships)

Italy: no championships (joined in 2000)

Which nation has won the most Six Nations championships (since 2000)?

England are the most successful nation, having won seven Six Nations titles - - 2000, 2001, 2003 (grand slam), 2011, 2016 (grand slam), 2017 and 2020.

Which nation has the most Six Nations grand slams?

France (2002, 2004, 2010 and 2022) and Wales (2005, 2008, 2012 and 2019) have the most Six Nations grand slams with four each.

Six Nations champions list

2024: Ireland

2023: Ireland (grand slam)

2022: France (grand slam)

2021: Wales

2020: England

2019: Wales (grand slam)

2018: Ireland (grand slam)

2017: England

2016: England (grand slam)

2015: Ireland

2014: Ireland

2013: Wales

2012: Wales (grand slam)

2011: England

2010: France (grand slam)

2009: Ireland (grand slam)

2008: Wales (grand slam)

2007: France

2006: France

2005: Wales (grand slam)

2004: France (grand slam)

2003: England (grand slam)

2002: France (grand slam)

2001: England

2000: England

When is the 2025 Six Nations tournament?

The 2025 Six Nations tournament begins Jan. 31 with a clash between France and Wales.

What is the schedule for the 2025 Six Nations tournament?

Round 1

Jan. 31 France vs. Wales

Feb. 1 Scotland vs. Italy; Ireland vs. England

Round 2

Feb. 8 Italy vs. Wales; England vs. France

Feb. 9 Scotland vs. Ireland

Round 3

Feb. 22 Wales vs. Ireland; England vs. Scotland

Feb. 23 Italy vs. France

Round 4

March 8 Ireland vs. France; Scotland vs. Wales

March 9 England vs. Italy

Round 5

March 15 Italy vs. Ireland; Wales vs. England; France vs. Scotland

How does the Six Nations table work?

▪︎ A team earns four points for a win.

▪︎ A team earns two points for a draw.

▪︎ A team that scores four or more tries or loses by seven or fewer points gets a bonus point. A team is awarded both bonus points if it scores four or more tries and loses by seven or fewer points.

▪︎ A team gets three bonus points if it accomplishes a grand slam (wins all five of its matches).

Tiebreakers

▪︎ If two or more teams are tied in the standings, the team with the better point differential is ranked higher.

▪︎ If a second tiebreaker is needed, the team that scores the higher number of total tries (including penalty tries) in its matches is ranked higher.

▪︎ If two or more teams remain tied after applying the two tiebreakers, those teams will be placed at equal rank. If more than one team finishes at the top of the standings, the title will be shared.

Which player has the most career appearances in the Six Nations tournament?

Sergio Parisse (Italy, 2004-2019): 69 appearances

Which player has scored the most career points in the Six Nations tournament?

Johnny Sexton (2010-2023): 566 points

Which player has scored the most points in a single Six Nations match?

Johnny Wilkinson (England vs. Italy, 2001): 35 points

Which player has the most career tries in the Six Nations tournament?

Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland, 2000-2014): 26 tries

Which player has won the most Player of the Tournament awards?

Brian O'Driscoll: Three

Which team has scored the most points in a single match?

England (2001 vs. Italy): 80 points

Which team has scored the most points in a single season?

England (2001): 229 points

