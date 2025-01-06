Six Nations rugby tournament: History, winners list, more

The Six Nations is the premier international rugby tournament in the northern hemisphere. It features head-to-head matches between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. There have been multiple champions since the tournament's first iteration in 1883. Some nations have even accomplished a grand slam -- completed by winning all five matches in a single Six Nations tournament en route to capturing the championship.
Here's everything to know about the Six Nations rugby tournament:
What are the different iterations of the tournament?
Six Nations (2000-present)
Five Nations (1947-1999)
Home Nations (1932-1939)
Five Nations (1910-1931)
Home Nations (1883-1909)
Which nation has won the most championships throughout the history of the tournament?
England has won the most outright championships with 29. Wales is second with 28.
England: 29 outright championships (10 shared championships)
Wales: 28 outright championships (11 shared championships)
France: 18 outright championships (eight shared championships)
Ireland: 16 outright championships (nine shared championships)
Scotland: 15 outright championships (nine shared championships)
Italy: no championships (joined in 2000)
Which nation has won the most Six Nations championships (since 2000)?
England are the most successful nation, having won seven Six Nations titles - - 2000, 2001, 2003 (grand slam), 2011, 2016 (grand slam), 2017 and 2020.
Which nation has the most Six Nations grand slams?
France (2002, 2004, 2010 and 2022) and Wales (2005, 2008, 2012 and 2019) have the most Six Nations grand slams with four each.
Six Nations champions list
2024: Ireland
2023: Ireland (grand slam)
2022: France (grand slam)
2021: Wales
2020: England
2019: Wales (grand slam)
2018: Ireland (grand slam)
2017: England
2016: England (grand slam)
2015: Ireland
2014: Ireland
2013: Wales
2012: Wales (grand slam)
2011: England
2010: France (grand slam)
2009: Ireland (grand slam)
2008: Wales (grand slam)
2007: France
2006: France
2005: Wales (grand slam)
2004: France (grand slam)
2003: England (grand slam)
2002: France (grand slam)
2001: England
2000: England
When is the 2025 Six Nations tournament?
The 2025 Six Nations tournament begins Jan. 31 with a clash between France and Wales.
What is the schedule for the 2025 Six Nations tournament?
Round 1
Jan. 31 France vs. Wales
Feb. 1 Scotland vs. Italy; Ireland vs. England
Round 2
Feb. 8 Italy vs. Wales; England vs. France
Feb. 9 Scotland vs. Ireland
Round 3
Feb. 22 Wales vs. Ireland; England vs. Scotland
Feb. 23 Italy vs. France
Round 4
March 8 Ireland vs. France; Scotland vs. Wales
March 9 England vs. Italy
Round 5
March 15 Italy vs. Ireland; Wales vs. England; France vs. Scotland
How does the Six Nations table work?
▪︎ A team earns four points for a win.
▪︎ A team earns two points for a draw.
▪︎ A team that scores four or more tries or loses by seven or fewer points gets a bonus point. A team is awarded both bonus points if it scores four or more tries and loses by seven or fewer points.
▪︎ A team gets three bonus points if it accomplishes a grand slam (wins all five of its matches).
Tiebreakers
▪︎ If two or more teams are tied in the standings, the team with the better point differential is ranked higher.
▪︎ If a second tiebreaker is needed, the team that scores the higher number of total tries (including penalty tries) in its matches is ranked higher.
▪︎ If two or more teams remain tied after applying the two tiebreakers, those teams will be placed at equal rank. If more than one team finishes at the top of the standings, the title will be shared.
Which player has the most career appearances in the Six Nations tournament?
Sergio Parisse (Italy, 2004-2019): 69 appearances
Which player has scored the most career points in the Six Nations tournament?
Johnny Sexton (2010-2023): 566 points
Which player has scored the most points in a single Six Nations match?
Johnny Wilkinson (England vs. Italy, 2001): 35 points
Which player has the most career tries in the Six Nations tournament?
Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland, 2000-2014): 26 tries
Which player has won the most Player of the Tournament awards?
Brian O'Driscoll: Three
Which team has scored the most points in a single match?
England (2001 vs. Italy): 80 points
Which team has scored the most points in a single season?
England (2001): 229 points
