England will face France at Twickenham next summer. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England will face France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on June 21 as part of the preparations for their three-Test summer tour to Argentina and the United States, the RFU have announced.

The match will be an opportunity for the players not selected for the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour, to showcase their talents ahead of their own overseas trip.

Commenting on the game, England men's head coach Steve Borthwick, said: "This game presents an exciting opportunity to see some of the rising stars of the game in action.

"It's always an incredible occasion when England faces France, and we're looking forward to creating a memorable experience for everyone involved.

"The match will be a valuable opportunity for the players to test their skills against a tough opponent and strengthen their chances for tour selection."