British & Irish Lions Tour: Andy Farrell set to name first backroom staff - source

Open Extended Reactions

Andy Farrell will the British & Irish Lions on their tour of Australia. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Andy Farrell is set to appoint his first backroom staff ahead of this summer's British & Irish Lions tour of Australia with Aled Walters and David Nucifora lined up for roles, a source has told ESPN.

Farrell will lead the tourists on a three-Test tour against the Wallabies, and he is set to turn to Walters to lead the team's strength and conditioning efforts while Nucifora, the former IRFU performance director, is also set to be part of his backroom staff.

Walters is Ireland's head of athletic performance having left a similar role with England in the summer. He is regarded as one of the world's best operators in this role, having helped guide South Africa to the 2019 men's Rugby World Cup title.

Nucifora left his role with the IRFU last year after 10 years with the organisation, a spell which saw him transform the fortunes of the men's national side and their pathways while working closely with Farrell. He presently works with Scotland as their performance director.

Nucifora also brings an incredible knowledge of Australian rugby having been part of the Wallabies' 1991 World Cup-winning side and then spells as head coach of the Brumbies and general manager of the Australian Rugby Union's high performance unit.

Farrell is seconded from the IRFU to the Lions as he prepares for the summer's tour of Australia.

Further reading:

- Maro Itoje ready to push England harder than ever

- Wales' Warren Gatland open to Louis Rees-Zammit return

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- Six Nations history, winners list, more