Six Nations: Scotland name Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke in squad

Fergus Burke could debut for Scotland in the Six Nations. Sam Mellish/Getty Images

Scotland have named Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke in their squad for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

New Zealand born Burke, who joined Saracens from the Crusaders this season, qualifies for Scotland through his Glasgow-born grandfather.

Glasgow No. 8 Jack Mann has also been added to the squad by coach Gregor Townsend and could debut at the tournament.

Centre Sione Tuipulotu has once again been named captain, assisted by vice-captains Rory Darge and Finn Russell.

Jonny Gray, who has 77 caps for Scotland, has been named and could play his first match for the side since 2023.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Glasgow on Feb. 1.

Scotland squad

Forwards:

Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge (vice-captain), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Jack Mann, D'Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes.

Backs:

Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell (vice-captain), Kyle Rowe, Sione Tuipulotu (captain), Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.