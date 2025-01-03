England set for two games vs. Argentina in July without Lions stars

Open Extended Reactions

England and Argentina most recently collided in the bronze-medal match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Argentina's Pumas are set to host England and Uruguay in a series of matches this July, the team confirmed on Thursday, marking the return of the English side to South American soil for the first time in seven years.

The Pumas start the year with an international match against the British & Irish Lions in Dublin on June 20.

They then host a two-match series against England, who will be without players on the British & Irish tour of Australia.

The first game of that series is on July 5 in La Plata, followed by a second encounter in San Juan seven days later.

The clashes will be Argentina and England's first since the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Argentina were defeated 27-10 in the group stage and narrowly lost 26-23 to England again in the third-place playoff.

England last toured Argentina in 2017, with matches held in San Juan and Santa Fe.

Argentina's July fixtures will culminate against Uruguay participating in the Banco Macro Visa Cup on July 19, with the venue yet to be confirmed. Los Pumas last faced Uruguay in an official match in Maldonado last year, securing a 79-5 victory.