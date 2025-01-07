Immanuel Fayi-Waboso to miss England's Six Nations campaign with shoulder injury

Open Extended Reactions

England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to miss the 2025 Six Nations after opting to undergo shoulder surgery, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Feyi-Waboso dislocated his shoulder in Exeter's 28-10 defeat to Sale Sharks on Dec. 21. There were hopes he would manage to avoid surgery on the injury, but sources have confirmed he will have the procedure which will see him miss the Six Nations with Feyi-Waboso set for 10-12 weeks out.

The news will come as a bitter blow to England and Steve Borthwick. Feyi-Waboso has established himself as integral in the England side and has garnered the reputation as one of the most lethal wingers in world rugby.

Feyi-Waboso's expected absence means England will need to rejig their back three for the start of the Six Nations, with their campaign beginning against Ireland on Feb. 1.

George Furbank has a broken arm, while Ollie Sleightholme was a late withdrawal from the Northampton Saints squad ahead of their win over Bath on Sunday. Elsewhere, Bristol's Gabriel Ibitoye and Bath's Will Muir are also injured.

