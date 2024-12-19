England's Ellie Kildunne pens multi-year deal with Harlequins

Open Extended Reactions

Ellie Kildunne has signed a multi-year deal with Harlequins. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

England fullback Ellie Kildunne has signed a new "multi-year" contract with Harlequins, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Kildunne, 25, was named World Rugby's female player of the year in November, helped England to a third straight Six Nations Grand Slam crown this year and finished as the tournament's top scorer with 45 points.

Her extension comes with Harlequins second on the Women's Premiership table on 35 points, three behind Chiefs having played a game more.

Kildunne has scored 24 tries in 46 matches for England and has played a key role in the Red Roses' recent success. She is a significant asset for the game both on and off the pitch with England hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2025.

Harlequins coach Ross Chisholm said the signing is a big moment for the club as they chase their first Premiership title since 2021.

"We're thrilled Ellie has renewed with the Club, she's central to how we want to play the game and encapsulates exactly what it means to play the Quins way," Chisolm said in a club statement.

"She's really stepped up as a leader in this group over this season, to see her working alongside the young English talent we've got coming through is really exciting for what the future holds for this team.

"Ellie is always striving to be better, even after winning World Player of the Year she's talking about what she's going to do in 2025. We're excited to see what that'll be in a Quins shirt over the next few years."