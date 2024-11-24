Rugby awards: England's Kildunne, Boks' Du Toit take honours

Open Extended Reactions

England fullback Ellie Kildunne was named women's player of the year at the World Rugby awards on Sunday, while Springboks forward Pieter-Steph du Toit won the men's award.

France captain Antoine Dupont was named sevens player of the year after steering his country to gold at the Paris Olympics. Australia's Maddison Levi won the women's award.

Ireland's Erin King, 21, won the women's breakthrough player of the year award, while All Black Wallace Sititi, 22, was named men's breakthrough player.

Ellie Kildunne won the women's 15's player of the year award on Sunday.

The award caps off another impressive year for Kildunne, who was also named Six Nations player of the year after scoring nine tries in the tournament as England went on to claim another Grand Slam.

England also won the WXV1 tournament and recorded statement wins over France and New Zealand this year.

Du Toit won the men's award for the second time in his career, beating teammates Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe as well as Ireland captain Caelan Doris.

