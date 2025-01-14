Six Nations: England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Sam Underhill to miss tournament

Open Extended Reactions

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss the Six Nations. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

England head coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed both Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Sam Underhill will miss the entire Six Nations campaign.

Feyi-Waboso dislocated his shoulder in Exeter's 28-10 defeat to Sale Sharks on Dec. 21.

There were hopes he would manage to avoid surgery on the injury, but Borthwick has confirmed he will undergo the procedure later this week.

The timeframe on his return is 10-12 weeks, which means he should be fit for the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer, if selected.

Back-row Underhill, 28, picked up an ankle injury in Bath's defeat to Northampton on Jan. 5 and Borthwick said he will also miss the championship.

However, in better news for England, Borthwick is optimistic Northampton fullback George Furbank could yet play a part in this Six Nations.

Furbank fractured his arm against the Bulls in the Champions Cup on Dec. 15.

"He might be available right at the very end of the tournament," Borthwick said. "That would be very tight, but hopefully he heals very fast and that's possible."