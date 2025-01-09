Zoe Aldcroft to captain Red Roses at Six Nations, World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

England have named forward Zoe Aldcroft as captain ahead of the Women's Six Nations Championship in March, with the World Cup to follow in August, the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday.

Gloucester-Hartpury's Aldcroft, who has won 58 caps since making her debut in 2016, previously captained the Red Roses to wins over Wales and Scotland in last year's Six Nations. The 28-year-old replaces Marlie Packer as skipper.

England coach John Mitchell has picked Packer, 35, to be a vice-captain along with 28-year-old Megan Jones.

"It's an incredible honour to be awarded the Red Roses captaincy. I feel privileged to have the trust of John Mitchell and the coaching staff," Aldcroft said in a statement.

"To be able to follow in Marlie's footsteps means a lot to me. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and advice she has shared with me over the years, and I know I will be well supported by her, Meg and our whole leadership group."

Mitchell said loose forward Packer will continue to play a significant role in the team.

"As with many positions, there is intense competition for places in the back row and Marlie's ability to deliver big performances on the pitch needs to be her focus," he said.

Zoe Aldcroft has been named England captain for the Women's Six Nations. Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Making decisions like this is never easy, but I believe it will push us to perform at our best and ultimately benefit the Red Roses."

The coach said he believed Aldcroft will thrive as captain.

"She leads by example through her world-class actions, on and off the field," he added.

England, who have won all of their matches since losing the 2022 World Cup final to New Zealand, will look to win the trophy for the third time when they host the tournament this year.

They kick off their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on March 23.

