Rugby World Cup 2027 FAQs: Format, qualification, tickets

The ESPN Scrum Reset team reflects on the Wallabies' spring tour, debating how many Australian players are -- or can be -- world class. (4:37)

Open Extended Reactions

World Rugby has unveiled the logo and wider branding for Rugby World Cup 2027, which will be held across Australia for the third time in the tournament's history.

It will be just the second occasion the event has been staged solely in Australia, with the inaugural tournament in 1987 co-hosted by New Zealand.

But 24 years after the Wallabies were pipped by England in a thrilling decider in Sydney, an expanded 24-team competition will kick off in October 2027.

So what are some of the key things you need to know? Never fear, we've compiled a list of some of the key details that we know so far.

When does Rugby World Cup 2027 start?

The opening game of the tournament will be played on Oct. 1. The venue for the match is yet to be decided, but it is expected to be in either Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. Fifty-two games will be played across a six-week period, with the final taking place on Nov. 13.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh [C] expects the 2027 tournament to be a roaring success Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

Where will Rugby World Cup 2027 games be played in Australia?

World Rugby plans to formalise the host cities and venues in the first quarter of 2025, with an announcement expected to come some time in February. Twelve venues across nine cities; Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Townsville, Newcastle, Gold Coast; have already been shortlisted. Only three venues, Accor Stadium [Sydney], the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Optus Stadium [Perth] have the capacity to host the final.

How many teams have qualified for Rugby World Cup 2027 so far?

Half of the 24 nations competing in Australia have already been confirmed, by virtue of their finishes at the 2023 tournament in France. The teams that finished first, second or third in their pools at that event qualified automatically, they are; South Africa, New Zealand, England, Argentina, France, Wales, Fiji, Ireland, Australia, Scotland, Italy and Japan.

How are the other competing teams for Rugby World Cup 2027 determined?

There are four more spots on offer this time around, with qualifying opportunities beginning early in 2025 when the Europe Rugby Championship kicks off on Jan. 31. Four teams from that tournament will automatically qualify, while the top three ranked nations not already qualified [Japan, Fiji] from the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup will join them.

The winners of Rugby Africa Cup 2025, Asia Rugby Championship 2025 and Sudamerica Rugby Championship 2025 will also qualify. A further spot will be confirmed via a playoff between the bottom-placed Pacific Nations Cup team and the second-placed Sudamerica nation, with the final position to be determined via a four-team cross-continental playoff.

Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023 RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

How will the new 24-team Rugby World Cup work?

The tournament will be contested across six pools of four teams, with the seedings for those pools to be determined ahead of the draw. The top two teams in each pool, plus the four highest ranked third-placed teams, will then progress to a newly created Round of 16. The tournament will then cycle through its quarterfinals, semifinals and final thereafter.

When will the draw for Rugby World Cup 2027 take place?

World Rugby is planning on holding the draw either late in 2025 or early in 2026, once the qualification process has concluded. This is different to the 2023 process, when the draw was conducted almost three years prior to the tournament itself, resulting in some unfortunate quarterfinals matchups as teams' form fluctuated in the run to the World Cup.

When will tickets for Rugby World Cup 2027 go on sale?

World Rugby and the local organising committee are yet to confirm when tickets will be made available, but it is expected to follow, if not immediately follow, the finalisation of the tournament draw.

The Rugby World Cup 2027 logo has been launched just under three years out from the tournament's kick-off World Rugby

What does the Rugby World Cup 2027 logo signify?

According to World Rugby, the 2027 tournament logo embodies: "Australia as a country of light and energy, reflecting the spirit of its people while celebrating its rich heritage and the diverse social and cultural fabric of the country. The logo draws inspiration from Australia's natural beauty, with a vibrant orange hue evoking the warmth of its sun and distinctive earth. The lines take cues from the coastlines, layered rock formations, and winding rivers, seamlessly flowing with energy and converging around the Rugby World Cup ball at its core."