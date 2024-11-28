Ireland vs Australia: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

The final major rugby Test of the year comes in Dublin on Friday night, as Ireland host Australia at the Aviva Stadium.
Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt returns to his old stomping ground for the first time as an opposition head coach, looking to guide the Wallabies to their third win of the autumn series.
The Test will also be the last before Ireland coach Andy Farrell before he takes a sabbatical from the side to focus on coaching the British & Irish Lions, who tour Australia next year.
It is a special day for Irish rugby, too, with this their men's 150th anniversay Test -- the women's side held an anniversary Test in September -- and Farrell's side will wear a special throwback kit to mark the occasion.
Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's clash.
Key details:
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3.10 p.m. UK (2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST).
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
How to watch: TNT Sports/ discovery+ (UK), Virgin Media One (Ire), Stan Sport (AU)
Officials: Referee: Andrea Piardi.
Assistant Referees: Gianluca Gneechi, Georgian Nika Amashukeli.
Television Match Official: Eric Gauzins.
Form guide:
After storming to Six Nations success at the start of the year -- with their only loss coming in a last-minute defeat to England -- Ireland have gone on to lose just two more Tests in 2024, against South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. The expectation on this Irish side is now incredibly high given their recent standards. While they haven't been at their best in the November Tests, a win against Australia to cap off the year would largely satisfy their passionate fanbase.
Two wins against England and Wales to kick off the autumn had Australians dreaming of a historic Grand Slam. It was not to be though, as they lost 27-13 to Scotland last weekend. However, after being on a downward spiral in recent years, culminating in their worst-ever performance at a World Cup last year, the Wallabies look to be trending in the right direction under Schmidt. A win in Dublin would set them up nicely heading into next year's Lions tour.
Lineups:
Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris (capt.), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter.
Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.
Australia: om Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson (capt.), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Will Skelton, Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter.
Team news:
Ireland: Ireland retained Sam Prendergast at fly-half, offering another opportunity to the 21-year-old to impress after an eye-catching showing in last weekend's dominant win over Fiji.
Farrell has restored five players who were rested against Fiji but first-choice fly-half Jack Crowley has to be content with a place among the replacements.
Crowley has emerged as the successor to Johnny Sexton, who retired after last year's World Cup, but Prendergast's performance last Saturday drew effusive praise from the coach and the temptation to have another look at his potential.
Cian Healy returns to the matchday squad as a replacement to stand in line to win his 134th cap, thereby eclipsing Brian O'Driscoll as Ireland's most capped player of all time.
Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park all return to the backline, while among the forwards Ronan Kelleher is back at hooker and James Ryan at lock. Tadhg Beirne moves from the second row last week to blindside flanker.
Australia: Australia's exciting new centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has recovered from injury to be included in the team to play on Saturday.
Suaalii lasted 30 minutes of Saturday's 27-13 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield before a tackle left him clutching his wrist but has been cleared to face the Six Nations champions.
The rugby league convert debuted on the November tour of the home nations and there are high hopes he could be a major factor for the Wallabies when the British & Irish Lions tour next year.
Australia have also brought back props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou the clash, while lock Nick Frost returns after an illness which ruled him out of the Scotland Test.
Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.
Key questions:
Can Ireland produce a clean 80-minute performance?
Their loss to the All Blacks -- a clunky, dry affair -- raised a few eyebrows for Ireland. They looked off the pace and void of fresh ideas that night. Jack Crowley received criticism for his lack of control from fly-half, and their standout players didn't look as dominant has they have previously. Things looked better in the first half against Argentina, when they went into the break with a 22-9 lead. However, Los Pumas came roaring back, losing 22-19, keeping Ireland scoreless.
The win over Fiji was routine, with the Australia clash set to be crucial in the lead up to the Six Nations.
Will some older players prove they still have what it takes to keep Ireland at the top? Or will the younger crop take the reigns? Either way, should they lose in Dublin, the pressure will be firmly on the side as they look to defend their Six Nations title early next year.
Can Australia strike some fear into the British and Irish Lions?
This tour has largely been about one thing for the Wallabies: Can they show enough to convince people next year's Lions tour won't be a complete disaster? The consensus so far is yes.
Sua'ali'i has looked right at home and given the exceptional athlete he is, he will be hungry to keep improving before next season. Crucially, Australia look to have got some confidence back. They were at their lowest ebb after the World Cup, but Schmidt is turning things around. A win -- or even a good performance -- against Ireland would put the north on notice that this side are on the up.
