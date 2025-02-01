Six Nations: England defeat to Ireland another painful case of déjà vu

ESPN's Tom Hamilton gives his immediate reaction following Ireland's 27-22 win over England in the Six Nations. (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

DUBLIN -- This defeat was far too familiar for England as they lost 27-22 to Ireland in Dublin.

Just like we've seen all too often, England fell away in the final quarter of the match, the bench failed to bring any second wind, and the opposition -- Ireland in this case -- had more clarity and composure.

The score did the stark reality of Ireland's superiority a disservice. England came to Dublin with quiet optimism, looking to upset logic and form, but were instead sent back home frustrated and deflated.

It was a match of two faces for England. They were outstanding in the first half, and went into the break 10-5 ahead. Their defence was fierce, and despite losing Marcus Smith to a yellow card, they held out wave after wave of Irish attack. At half-time the match was in the balance. But the ramifications of the first 40 minutes left them punched out.

In the second half the shots England did land on Ireland came far, far too late.

England suffered another familiar defeat in Dublin on Saturday. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland, in turn, were utterly ruthless and the difference in experience between the two teams was stark. Ireland looked comfortable in their own skin, and they played with such patience, knowing that eventually their physicality, nous and precision would tell, as their bench made dent after dent in England's weary legs. As the hosts upped the ante, England's ill-discipline saw their foothold in the match slip, leaving them face down on the Dublin turf.

Ireland were simply at a higher level than England in every area of the match in the second half, as they put into place the first piece of the jigsaw which they hope will lead to a third Six Nations crown on the bounce on March 15. The eventual five-point difference was far narrower than the story the match told.

England were losing 27-10 heading with four minutes remaining. That is the true reflection of the match.

Despite form suggesting otherwise, there was a delicious, niggling feeling of uncertainty ahead of this clash. Ireland weren't their usual ruthless selves in the autumn series, and headed into this championship without their usual head coach Andy Farrell, who is on secondment with the British & Irish Lions. Interim head coach Simon Easterby went for Test-raw fly-half Sam Prendergast, who made his Six Nations debut at the age of 21. There was enough instability there -- perhaps -- for England to pick them off.

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - France 1 1 1 43 5 2 - Scotland 1 1 1 12 5 3 - Ireland 1 1 1 5 5 4 - England 1 0 1 -5 1 5 - Italy 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Wales 1 0 0 -43 0

England, in turn, were embarking into their third era under Borthwick: a fresh captain in Maro Itoje, a new-look back-row with three fetchers, and a debutant on the wing. They said they had earnt from those heartbreaking defeats last year, where they won just one of their final six Tests, a run which included three losses to the All Blacks, and wins for Australia and South Africa at Twickenham.

The first half would've filled English hearts with optimism.

They were aggressive in defence, the Curry twins in the back-row were wreaking havoc and Itoje was omnipresent. Their try through debutant Cadan Murley after nine minutes was well taken as he dotted down Henry Slade's neat kick-through. Ireland hammered away at England's line but time and time again, the visitors' defence held firm, until, that is, James Lowe powered through Alex Mitchell and put away Jamison Gibson-Park who sidestepped past Freddie Steward to score. England had a five-point lead at the change.

The omens all pointed towards England stunning the hosts, given that 1983 was the last time a team behind at half-time went on to win this specific match-up. Instead, it was Ireland who started the second half in the ascendancy. England's discipline slipped, and Ireland pounced with Bundee Aki powering through Marcus Smith and carrying Mitchell and Slade over the line.

Ireland ran in three unanswered tries in 20 minutes against England. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

England's confidence and precision waned. They lost the kicking battle and after coughing up more field position, Lowe found a gap between Ellis Genge and substitute Chandler Cunningham-South and with acres of open field ahead of him and put Tadhg Beirne over in the 64th minute. England had started to make silly errors, like Murley twice getting caught behind his own try-line as he failed to cover Ireland's pinpoint kicking. England started to try and rush things, Ireland were patient and took the opportunity when granted. Dan Sheehan, a key figure on the tempo-shifting Irish bench, stretched over for Ireland's fourth in the 72nd minute.

Game over.

Borthwick took heart from England's late rally as Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman scored in the final four minutes, but the sense of déjà vu was inescapable. We've seen this film before. Borthwick has talked about the difference in experience between the two groups, and that's fair, they are at different stages of their journeys. But ultimately, this is the time of year where it is a results business, and talk of evolution and patience are given scant respect by the ruthlessness of this tournament.

Ireland were back to normal. They were a little shaky in the first half, but were at their sublime best in the second. The strength in depth told, the bench swung the momentum of the match firmly in Ireland's favour, and they played some of their greatest hits in the second half as they danced through England's exhausted defence.

It doesn't get any easier for England. Up next at Twickenham? France, who stuck 43 unanswered points on Wales on Friday night, complete with Antoine Dupont, the greatest player in the game.

You can see what Borthwick's trying to do with this England team. He's trying to make them aggressive, a team unafraid to play at a lightning quick tempo, and with ambition. But at the moment, it's just not clicking.

This was England's seventh defeat in nine. And it's down to familiar failings which are proving harder than ever to eradicate.

Further reading:

- Why each team will find Six Nations success, and why they won't

- WATCH: Can Scotland win their first title since 1999? ESPN writers debate

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- Six Nations history, past winners, more