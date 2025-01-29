Six Nations: Damian Penaud out of France squad ahead of Wales opener

Relive three classic Six Nations games between France and Wales ahead of the 2025 tournament this weekend. (1:00)

France have lost winger Damian Penaud to injury for their Six Nations clash against Wales, adding to a list of key players unavailable for the tournament opener at the Stade de France on Friday.

Penaud had been expected to return to the team but suffered a toe injury in training and Theo Attissogbe will line up on the wing instead in the team announced on Wednesday.

France are already without veteran centre Gael Fickou, lock Thibaud Flament and loose forward Charles Ollivon, with coach Fabien Galthie making five changes in total from their last outing in November when they beat Argentina 37-23 in Paris.

Damian Penaud has been left out of the France squad for their Six Nations opener due to injury. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Romain Ntamack is back at fly-half, which pushes Thomas Ramos to full-back in place of Leo Barre while Pierre-Louis Barassi replaces Fickou in the midfield and Attissogbe takes Gabin Villiere's place on the wing.

Former captain Gregory Alldritt returns to the back of the pack in place of Ollivon after being dropped ahead of the win over Argentina while Alexandre Roumat is in for Flament.

On the bench, Galthie has included Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, who debuted in Argentina last year but were then arrested on rape charges that were later dropped.

France team:

Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Alexandre Roumat, Emmanuel Meafou, Francois Cros, Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont (captain), Romain Ntamack, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Yoram Moefana, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Theo Attissogbe, Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Georges-Henri Colombe, Hugo Auradou, Mickel Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton.

