RFU's Bill Sweeney won't walk away amid 'Succession' politics

Open Extended Reactions

Bill Sweeney has said he the easiest option would be to walk away amid controversy over his pay. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney has defended his controversial pay package and said he had no intention of walking away from his position despite a pending general meeting called for by disgruntled clubs.

Annual accounts published in November showed Sweeney received pay of £1.1 million for the 2023‑24 financial year, comprising an increased salary of £742,000 and a long-term incentive bonus of £358,000.

Further bonuses totalling around £1m were paid to five other executives even though the RFU reported a record operating loss of £37.9m and made scores of staff redundant.

The figures caused uproar throughout the game and the RFU will now hold a special general meeting after the Six Nations tournament, after more than 100 clubs and other bodies signed a letter demanding it.

Sweeney is holding a media briefing at Twickenham on Thursday, but told "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast he knew the incentive payment would be a "major problem" and wanted to defer it but was not able do due to accounting procedures.

"We didn't request an LTIP [Long-Term Incentive Plan], we had no say in what the amount should be," he said. "You don't have to take it. It's contractually available. I make my own payments to charity and I consider them to be personal. So, I think giving it all to charity, as a justification for why you've accepted the LTIP, I'm not sure that's the right message."

Asked about his future, he said: "I have definitely got the energy [to carry on]. The easiest thing to do now would be to walk away. I've had enough of this political crap ... it's worse than [the TV series] 'Succession'.

"I can't do that. I wouldn't do that. It's just unbearable to think I would just take that easy option.

"If the board tells me to go, that's fine. If they don't tell me to go and they believe I'm doing a good job -- and I do believe I'm doing a good job -- then I'll stay. And if that means taking a load more stick and flak, then OK, I'll stay."

RFU Chairman Tom Ilube stepped down last month but Sweeney said he did not know why and had not spoken to him.

Despite the losses, largely expected in a World Cup year when England miss out on three or four lucrative November internationals, Sweeney, who joined the RFU in 2019 after a successful period heading the British Olympic Association, said he was proud of the RFU having "zero debt and £59m of cash and £80m of reserves."

- Maro Itoje ready to push England harder than ever

- Wales' Warren Gatland open to Louis Rees-Zammit return

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- Six Nations history, winners list, more