Anthony Watson has been forced to retire from rugby. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

England and British & Irish Lions winger Antony Watson has been forced to retire from the sport on medical grounds.

Watson, 30, won 56 caps for England and represented the Lions on their 2017 and 2021 tours.

"My overarching feeling is of pride. I'm proud and blessed to have done what I did through my career; to have represented my family, my country and two of the biggest clubs in the country," Watson said.

"When I started out, I wanted to make my dad more than anyone proud, I wanted to play for England and the Lions with my parents in the crowd and, eventually, wanted to share a moment with my children on the field. I can say I've done all those things."

Watson was on Leicester's books this season and his last appearance for he Tigers came in December but he has been forced to manage Achilles and back issues over the past few seasons. He missed the 2023 World Cup with a calf injury.

Watson will go down as one of England's finest wingers in the past decade, while he was equally adept at fullback.

His club career saw him start at London Irish, before moving to Bath in 2013 and then Leicester in 2022. With England, he was part of the squad that won the 2016, 2017 and 2020 Six Nations, while he helped England to the 2019 World Cup final. He scored 23 tries in his 56 Test appearances.

"Anthony is to be congratulated on a fantastically successful career," England head coach Steve Borthwick said. "I was fortunate to have coached Anthony both at Leicester Tigers and England. He is a humble, hard-working professional man who is universally liked and admired in the game.

"Anthony not only brought his incredible talent to the England shirt every time he played, but he was also a player who was immensely proud to represent his country. We all wish him the best in the next chapter and thank him for everything he did for the England team."

