Robbie Henshaw has been key for Ireland and Leinster. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Robbie Henshaw has signed a new two-year deal with Six Nations champions Ireland and club side Leinster, the IRFU announced on Monday.

Henshaw, 31, is one of five players, alongside Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson and Peter O'Mahony, to have won the Six Nations with Ireland on five occasions.

Since making his debut against USA in 2013, Henshaw has won 77 Test caps for Ireland and scored 10 tries. He has also made 95 appearances for Leinster and scored 100 points.

"It is a great boost to secure my long-term future with the IRFU and I am delighted to get this deal concluded ahead of a busy period," Henshaw said of his deal which now runs until the 2027-28 season. "It is a huge privilege to play rugby in Ireland because we are so well looked after, from coaching, facilities, sports science and player management perspectives.

"It's also an incredibly competitive place to play rugby, and, even though we have enjoyed some success in recent years, there is great hunger within Irish Rugby to continue driving forward. I believe that my best days are to come and I am excited to continue my journey here in Ireland."

David Humphreys, the IRFU performance director, added: "Since breaking into the senior international squad 11 years ago, Robbie has been a consistent presence in one of the most competition areas of the Irish backline.

"Robbie is a consummate professional and a popular figure who continues to set the bar high. His performances during the recent Autumn Nations Series suggest that there is even more to come and I am delighted that he will continue his playing career here in Ireland and with Leinster."