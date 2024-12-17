Open Extended Reactions

Tadhg Furlong has re-signed with the IRFU. Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ireland have been handed a boost at prop as Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter both signed contract extensions through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Furlong, 32, made his debut for Ireland in 2015 and has won three Six Nations titles, winning 78 caps. The deal means he is poised to feature in Andy Farrell's side in the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

While he has been a mainstay in the national side, Furlong has also been on two British & Ireland Lions tours in 2017 and 2021, and is widely expected to be picked for next year's tour of Australia under Farrell.

"To get the chance to continue my playing career in Ireland with my home province is a dream come true," Furlong said.

"I am delighted to extend my long association with both Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for the seasons to come. Since the beginning of my career I have aimed to contribute positively in a winning environment and I believe that there are bright times to come for club and country."

IRFU performance director, David Humphreys added: "Tadhg is a world-class tighthead whose influence transcends his abilities on the field.

"Since breaking into the Leinster and Ireland set-ups he has set a new standard as a prop and his hunger to improve and perform at a consistently high level sets him apart."

He will be joined by his Leinster teammate Porter, who started in all of Ireland's 11 Test matches this year. He was also apart of the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour.

"Playing in Ireland is something that I never take for granted and I am delighted to commit my future to my home province Leinster and Ireland," Porter said in a statement.