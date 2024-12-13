Tom Voyce: Wife of ex-England player shares tribute after death

Tom Voyce's wife, Anna, has said she is "devastated" following the death of the former England rugby player in Northumberland last weekend.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Thursday that a body had been found near Abberwick Mill as part of the search for Voyce, who was reported missing last weekend after he did not return from an evening with friends.

The BBC reported on Friday that the body has been confirmed as that of the missing 43-year-old.

In a statement published via the police, Anna Voyce said: "My main focus now is our son Oscar having done what he asked, 'find Daddy'.

"All of Tom's family were involved in the search. I will be forever grateful to my brothers Hugh and Jamie, Aidan Philipson and Garry Whitfield for coordinating the search party working alongside the police teams.

"Tom would be blown away by the amount of people that were out there helping. We have all been overwhelmed by the support of friends, many travelling from far afield to help with the search.

"We are just so lucky to live in such a special community that pulled together to find Tom."

Police said earlier this week they suspect Voyce's vehicle was swept away as he tried to cross a ford during Storm Darragh.

Northumbria Police added: "The whole family would like to thank the police, mountain rescue and all the specialist teams who helped search for Tom."

"We ask that you continue to respect the family's privacy in this heartbreaking time."

Cornwall-born Voyce began his professional career at Bath but enjoyed his most successful years at Wasps, then based in London.

A prolific try scorer from wing or fullback, Voyce was part of the all-conquering Wasps team that did the Premiership and European Cup double in 2004, and he helped them win both titles a second time but missed their third European final victory due to injury.

Voyce won nine England caps between 2001 and 2006 and retired from the game in 2013.