Felix Jones was operating in a remote analyst role during his 12-month notice period. Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England assistant coach Felix Jones has left his role with immediate effect, the RFU confirmed on Friday.

Jones -- a high-profile arrival from South Africa's setup to assist head coach Steve Borthwick -- resigned as defence coach in August and was operating in a remote analyst role during his 12-month notice period.

But the announcement on Friday means he will not be involved for the upcoming Six Nations series in any capacity.

"The RFU can confirm that England Rugby men's assistant coach Felix Jones will step down from his role on Friday 13 December," a statement read.

Joe El-Abd took over from Jones for the Autumn Nations Series and continued with Jones' newly-implemented blitz defence. He is the third defence coach to work under Borthwick, who has been in charge for two years, after Jones and Kevin Sinfield.

England begin next year's Six Nations campaign against defending champions Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 1.