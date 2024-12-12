A body has been found in the Aln River in Northumbria, England as part of the search for former England rugby star Tom Voyce, Northumbria police confirmed on Thursday.

Voyce's car had been found in the river after local police received a report that he had not arrived home following an evening with friends on Saturday.

Police said earlier this week they suspect Voyce's vehicle was swept away as he tried to cross a ford during Storm Darragh.

Cornwall-born Voyce began his professional career at Bath but enjoyed his most successful years at Wasps, then based in London.

A prolific try scorer from wing or fullback, Voyce was part of the all-conquering Wasps team that did the Premiership and European Cup double in 2004, and he helped them win both titles a second time but missed their third European final victory due to injury.

Voyce won nine England caps between 2001 and 2006 and retired from the game in 2013.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.