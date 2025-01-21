Six Nations 2025: Antoine Dupont excited about France return

Open Extended Reactions

Antoine Dupont did not appear at the Six Nations last year to focus on the Paris Olympics. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Antoine Dupont will make a much-awaited return to the Six Nations after a one-year hiatus that cemented his status as one of France's top athletes, hoping Les Bleus can win the tournament on the back of a perfect autumn series.

Dupont skipped last year's championship to focus on Rugby Sevens, and ended up taking gold in the Paris Olympics after his rugby union teammates finished second in the Six Nations.

"It was not easy to watch the guys on TV but I had other objectives. I'm happy to be back in this beautiful tournament," Dupont said at the Six Nations launch on Tuesday.

"We've got a lot of ambition for this tournament, we have the potential to win it and I'm excited about that," the 2022 and 2023 player of the tournament added.

"He is our captain and he is back with all his potential. He's got such an aura that has a big impact on the squad so his return is important for us," said France coach Fabien Galthie.

Dupont was sometimes near his best as he skipped France to victories against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in November and he will again partner with fly-half Romain Ntamack, who is back after a lengthy absence following injuries.

"We had a good series in November and now we have to keep going on from this and keep this momentum for the Six Nations," scrumhalf Dupont said.

France, who achieved the Grand Slam in 2022, have finished second in all the other editions since 2020.

"There is a lot of pressure for us to win the Six Nations, we can feel it, but it's good pressure," Galthie added.

France kick off their campaign on Jan. 31 at home against Wales.

- Borthwick backs Itoje to lead England to next Rugby World Cup

- Wales boss Gatland keen to prove doubters wrong

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- Six Nations history, winners list, more