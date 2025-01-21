Six Nations: England facing injury crisis before Ireland clash

Open Extended Reactions

Jamie George suffered a hamstring injury when playing for Saracens in the Champions Cup on Sunday.. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

England are facing a potential injury crisis ahead of their Six Nations opener against Ireland with Jamie George ruled out and Alex Mitchell a doubt.

England's latest injury update sees four players ruled out of their pre-tournament training camp -- Jack van Poortvliet, Alex Coles, Alex Dombrandt and George. Mitchell will travel to their camp in Girona and is still in the mix to face Ireland but if he fails to recover from a knee knock, then England's resources at scrum-half will be stretched.

George injured his hamstring at the weekend and will miss at least their match against Ireland on Feb 1. while Coles, Van Poortvliet and Dombrandt are also unlikely to be fit for their opener. England are more optimistic on Mitchell but have called up two scrum-halves to the squad as cover.

The latest update sees a first call up for teenager flanker Henry Pollock while scrum-half Raffi Quirke, scrum-half Ben Spencer, lock Arthur Clark and hooker Curtis Langdon are also named in the squad preparing for Ireland.

Updated England squad for Six Nations:

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Curtis Langdon, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Henry Pollock, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Tom Willis.

Backs: Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Cadan Murley, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward.

