British & Irish Lions: Which Six Nations stars make the squad?

As the 2025 Six Nations heats up, this year's tournament carries with it the underlying theme of the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia this summer. Who will play their way into head coach Andy Farrell's side, and who will heartachingly miss out?

Every player will try to help their home nation to succeed, but they will also be hoping to impress and book their seat on the plane down under.

Each week, ESPN writers James Regan and Tom Hamilton select their XV.

1. Andrew Porter, Ireland (prop)

Surely one of the few who have a starting position almost certainly sewn up. Porter has become one of Ireland's most influential players and is a dominant force Farrell will be able to count on in the big moments.

Andrew Porter has become a force for Ireland under Andy Farrell. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

2. Dan Sheehan, Ireland (hooker)

Sheehan has been a reliable soldier for Farrell throughout Ireland's successful period. While England duo Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie as well as Scotland's Ewan Ashman will all push for a place in Australia, Sheehan will be hard to displace here.

3. Zander Fagerson, Scotland (prop)

Fagerson has made Scotland's No. 3 jersey his own in recent times and would offer something different to the front-row while playing alongside the two Irishman. Keep an eye on the injured Ireland tighthead Tadgh Furlong though, who Farrell could turn to despite his lack of international playing time in recent months.

4. Maro Itoje, England (lock)

Look for Itoje to go to another level for England this Six Nations after being handed the captaincy by Steve Borthwick. You would imagine Farrell will be delighted with the move, and it could even push Itoje's case to lead the Lions out in Australia.

Maro Itoje has been elevated to captain of England. Visionhaus/Getty Images

5. Joe McCarthy Ireland, (lock)

A lock combination of McCarthy and Itoje feels like one of this side's biggest strengths. With the way they impact games, you also get the feeling they're two of the players Farrell will be hoping to avoid injury more than most.

6. Tadgh Beirne, Ireland, (lock)

Beirne can play lock, but Farrell has often preferred him as a No. 6. with Peter O'Mahoney now coming off the bench for Ireland. Beirne had an immense 2024, named in World Rugby's "Dream Team" for the second time (although yes, both times were at lock!). Playing him at No. 6 also hands Farrell the option of getting Beirne, McCarthy and Itoje in the starting XV.

7. Rory Darge, Scotland (flanker)

Darge has become a formidable asset for Scotland as one of their co-captains. While he can break the line and get his side on the front foot in the blink of an eye, his work rate with the gritty side of the game is also remarkable. However, the flanker position is fiercely competitive on both sides of the scrum for the Lions this year.

Look out for England pair Tom Curry and Sam Underhill. Jac Morgan could be one of the few players from Wales to force themselves into the side while (of course) Ireland have an option there in the form of Josh van der Flier.

Â©INPHO/Billy Stickland

8. Caelan Doris, Ireland (No. 8)

As certain as you can get at this stage of the year in terms of selecting a starting player for the Lions. Rarely, if ever, lets Ireland down and is a weapon on both sides of the ball. It will be between Doris and Itoje for the captaincy, with the Irishman out in front for that role as well at this point.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland (scrum-half)

While Gibson-Park has been in form and can be relied upon as a safe pair of hands, Alex Mitchell could definitely force his way into the side by showing how crucial he is for England throughout the Six Nations. Either way, providing they stay fit, both would be excellent options. Tomos Williams is also one to watch as he will be key in Wales' attempts to dig themselves out of a horrid losing streak.

Fly-half Finn Russell toured with the Lions to South Africa in 2021. David Rogers/Getty Images

10. Finn Russell, Scotland (fly-half)

A generational talent, this tour feels like a golden opportunity for Russell to cement a legacy for himself. With Scotland struggling to get over the line in the Six Nations and dealing with multiple injuries this year, Russell can stamp his authority on the international stage even further with the Lions. Marcus Smith will be looking to offer something different for the team in the No. 10 jersey, while Ireland's Sam Prendergast -- a Farrell favourite -- could prove a bolter for the squad.

11. James Lowe, Ireland (winger)

The form winger over the past couple of years, he has been a key figure on Ireland's success in attack and defence. Always dependable, he will want a strong Six Nations to reaffirm his grip on the jersey having recently returned from injury.

Scotland's Duhan Van der Merwe has also become one of the most feared wingers in the Six Nations and will be breathing down Lowe's neck for the famous No. 11 jumper.

12. Bundee Aki, Ireland (centre)

If he is fit, you would expect Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu to be the first choice here. However, a pectoral injury means he won't get the chance to cement his spot in the Six Nations. Aki was on the 2021 tour of South Africa and is in the fortunate position of being familiar with Farrell.

Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu is in a race against the clock to be fit for the Lions. David Rogers/Getty Images

13. Garry Ringrose, Ireland (centre)

The midfield is arguably the most intriguing selection of this XV, given no player (aside from Tuipulotu) has asserted themselves above the rest. Should Aki get the nod at 12, Ringrose or incumbent Robbie Henshaw could slot in at 13 given their Ireland partnerships. England's OIlie Lawrence will be looking to make an impression after a slightly underwhelming autumn series.

Lawrence, teammate Henry Slade and Scotland's Huw Jones will all be in the mix.

14. Mack Hansen, Ireland (winger)

You can certainly depend on Hansen, but the 14 jersey does feel like it is up for grabs. Scotland's Darcy Graham has returned to the fold, and England ace Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is also an option here, although he is in a race against the clock after opting to undergo shoulder surgery which will keep him out of the Six Nations.

15. Blair Kinghorn, Scotland (fullback)

Having become a key figure in Scotland's backline, Kinghorn has a chance to take the next step into the Lions arena with a strong Six Nations. With their injuries, Scotland will be up against it, but it gives Kinghorn the opportunity to stamp his own authority on the squad on and off the pitch, which could turn Farrell's head. Ireland's Hugo Keenan will likely be the main challenger to Kinghorn.

