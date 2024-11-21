The ESPN Scrum Reset reflect on the World Cup omissions of Tom Wright, Len Ikitau and Noah Lolesio and how the Brumbies trio has now become the fulcrum of Joe Schmidt's Wallabies backline. (2:22)

New Zealand's former captain Sam Cane and scrumhalf TJ Perenara will get the chance to play for the All Blacks for a final time after being picked on Thursday in the matchday squad to face Italy at the weekend.

The test in Turin on Saturday marks the end of the November tour for New Zealand, who edged England and Ireland in their opening two matches but lost 30-29 to France in Paris last weekend.

Cane and Perenara are moving to Japan to play club rugby.

Cane, who has 103 caps, will line up on the open side of the scrum in a switch to the loose trio with Samipeni Finau out with concussion. It means Ardie Savea moves back to No. 8 with Wallace Sititi now on the blindside.

Perenara, with 88 caps, has been named as replacement scrumhalf and will likely get a run out to mark the end of his All Blacks career.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson had been expected to ring the changes and give opportunities to several fringe players but has put out a strong side against Italy, who lost heavily to Argentina in their opening November international and had a struggle to get the better of Georgia last week.

Sam Cane is set to start for the Alll Blacks. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

There are a total of five changes in the All Blacks lineup from the narrow loss in Paris last Saturday.