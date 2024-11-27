Joe Marler: Ex-England prop announces rugby retirement

Open Extended Reactions

England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler has announced he will retire from professional rugby on Friday.

Marler, 34, won 95 caps for England and represented the British & Irish Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand. After stepping away from international rugby earlier in November, he has decided to call time on his professional career in the middle of the 2024-25 season and will hang up his boots after Harlequins' match against Bristol at the Stoop this Friday.

Marler has made 285 appearances for Quins, helping them to win the 2012 and 2021 Premiership titles, as well as their European Challenge Cup triumph in 2011.

With England he won the 2016, 2017 and 2020 Six Nations titles, and was part of the 2015, 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup squads. In 2019 they reached the final, and took home a bronze medal in 2023.

"The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game. On Friday night I'll play my last ever match for Quins. After all these happy years, it's over," Marler said.

"The most important thing I want to say to our fantastic supporters is thank you. Thank you for your patience and support, when you could easily have turned your back on me. For the kindness you've shown, even when I haven't deserved it, and for cheering my name...even after I'd been banned again.

"I feel lucky to have pulled on the jersey worn by so many idols of mine, and so many better players. That's an incredible thing to me. I got to stand alongside with so many great players and people that have made this club so special.

"I'll always be grateful to the club's owners, Charles and Duncan, for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. See you down the road. We'll meet again. Although, ideally not in Biarritz in torrential rain."

Marler had previously indicated he was going to play out the rest of the 2024-2025 season, but he will bring down the curtain on his career this Friday. While playing both domestic and international rugby, he has carved out a career for himself in the media and runs a successful podcast.

Marler departs the game as one of rugby's great characters. He has at times toed the wrong side of the rugby law and has copped several suspensions during his career. But he remains a firm fan-favourite. He has also been open with his mental health struggles in the past, and has been an advocate for raising awareness around the issue.

At his best, Marler was one of the most formidable loose-head props in world rugby and a ferocious scrummager.

"Joe should be incredibly proud of his fantastic career," Harlequins coach Danny Wilson said.

Joe Marler retired from international rugby at the beginning of November to better prioritise his family. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

"He's a remarkable character on and off the pitch and hugely popular with our supporters. In retirement he should rightly be recognised for his outstanding achievements for both club and country.

"In the modern game, it's rare that players stay at one club for the duration of their professional career and that can't be overlooked. It speaks volumes of Joe's connection to the club, it's staff and the players he's shared the pitch with throughout the years.

"He's one of rugby's big characters and will be missed. Everyone at the club wishes Joe, his wife Daisy and their young family the very best in this next chapter."

