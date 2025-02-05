Scotland vs Ireland: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

ESPN's Tom Hamilton believes Ireland's strength in depth will be key if they're to beat Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations. (0:54)

Scotland host Ireland in the final match of the round as two of the competition's unbeaten sides go head-to-head.

A quick look at the record books suggests it could be a tough day at the office for Scotland, who have lost 10 straight Tests against Ireland and won just once in their last 15 meetings.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's clash.

Key details:

When: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. UK

Where: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

How to watch: You can wach live on the BBC (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: James Doleman (NZ)

Assistant Referees: Ben O'Keeffe (NZ) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

Television Match Official: Richard Kelly (NZ)

Scotland haven't beaten Ireland in the last 10 Tests. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Lineups:

Scotland: To be announced.

Replacements:

Ireland: To be announced.

Replacements:

Team news:

Scotland: Scotland appear to have escaped their opening clash against Italy without injury, which will come as a relief to coach Gregor Townsend, who is already without several key players.

Ireland: Ireland are monitoring injuries to winger Mack Hansen and prop Finlay Bealham after the pair had required treatment in the win over England in Dublin. Coach Simon Easterby has added Thomas Ahern and Shayne Bolton to the squad this week.

Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.

