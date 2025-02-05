Six Nations: England to start Marcus Smith, Fin Smith vs. France - sources

James Regan and Tom Hamilton debate whether England can get a result at home to France this weekend in the Six Nations. (1:28)

England head coach Steve Borthwick is planning to start both Marcus Smith and Fin Smith against France in their Six Nations clash on Saturday, sources have told ESPN.

Marcus Smith is set to be deployed at fullback, while Northampton's Fin Smith is in line to make his first start at fly-half.

The move will come as a shakeup, while Borthwick must also find a replacement for winger Cadan Murley who was ruled out with a foot injury he picked up in the tournament-opening defeat to Ireland.

England called up Saracens centre Alex Lozowski on Tuesday in Murley's absence, meaning England must also re-jig their backline.

France head to Twickenham off the back of a comfortable 43-0 win over Wales in their Six Nations opener.

