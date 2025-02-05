British & Irish Lions watch Week 1: Caelan Doris captain? Darcy Graham in?

James Regan and Tom Hamilton discuss which players impressed British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell, after round one of the Six Nations. (0:52)

Week 1 of the Six Nations saw some players further cement their spot in this year's British & Irish Lions squad for the tour of Australia, while it only increased the intrigue around some other positions.

Is Caelan Doris now nailed on as captain? Who edged ahead of the pack in the fight for a spot in the midfield?

Each week, ESPN writers James Regan and Tom Hamilton weigh in on who should be in the XV, making two changes from their first squad selection.

1. Andrew Porter, Ireland (prop)

Hamilton: Out of all the areas, this is perhaps the lightest for the Lions. Looking around those who started, Porter was the most dominant on his side of the scrum, ahead of Ellis Genge, Pierre Schoeman and Gareth Thomas.

Regan: Only enhanced his standing with another solid performance against England, although I thought Genge was good in Dublin as well. With Schoemann putting a shift in for Scotland, Farrell won't be worried about his depth here.

2. Dan Sheehan, Ireland (hooker)

Regan: While he came on and made an impact from the bench against England, he has to be a nailed on starter for the tour.

Hamilton: The outstanding hooker in the northern hemisphere. He came off the bench against England to turn the tide of the match in Ireland's favour.

Dan Sheehan had a huge impact off the bench against England. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

3. Zander Fagerson, Scotland (prop)

Hamilton: Until Tadhg Furlong comes back from injury, it's Fagerson's shirt to lose.

Regan: With Ireland's Furlong injured, Fagerson needs to impress Farrell with every opportunity and made a good start against Italy.

4. Maro Itoje, England (lock)

Regan: Led from the front in his first match as England captain. The extra responsibility looks like it will only make him a better player.

Hamilton: There's no debating: Itoje is nailed on for this shirt.

5. Joe McCarthy Ireland, (lock)

Hamilton: As McCarthy was forced to sit out the weekend's match, and the changes I'm making in the back-row, Tadhg Beirne is moving here.

Regan: While he didn't play against England, he is expected to return against Scotland this week. James Ryan did play well, it will take something significant to remove McCarthy and Itoje from this side.

6. Tadgh Beirne, Ireland, (flanker)

Regan: Started at lock against England but expect Farrell to use him as a No. 6, if only to get Itoje, Ryan and McCarthy in the squad. His versatility is a major asset, though.

Hamilton: Beirne was great against England, but I'd make a change here, purely off the back of witnessing yet another heroic performance from Tom Curry. His engine is unreal and deserves inclusion.

7. Rory Darge, Scotland (flanker)

Hamilton: The back-row will be the most competitive area in the Lions squad, but Darge put his hand up against Italy. Josh van der Flier, the Curry twins and Jac Morgan will push him close.

Regan: With all the talk around Scotland being about their 'injury crisis,' Darge simply knuckled down and got through a mountain of work against Italy. He has the ability to get his side on the front foot from nowhere, something that will be invaluable down under.

It's cruel, but you'd be surprised if all of Darge, Van der Flier, Tom Curry, Ben Curry and Morgan went on the tour. The back-row depth is a strength for Farrell, but unfortunately someone will miss out.

Caelan Doris is almost certain to be named Lions captain. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

8. Caelan Doris, Ireland (No. 8)

Regan: It's increasingly looking like Doris will be Farrell's right-hand-man on this tour and rightfully so. His maturity in dealing with both his players and the officials is a hugely positive sign ahead of the summer.

Hamilton: The Lions captain-in-waiting.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland (scrum-half)

Hamilton: He put down a marker against England, outplayed his opposite number in Alex Mitchell and is the outstanding scrum-half in this part of the world.

Regan: Excelled against arguably his main rival for the No. 9 jersey Mitchell, who missed a crucial tackle in the build up to Ireland's opening try. There's few people Farrell will have enjoyed watching more last weekend than Gibson-Park. He steered his side around the park admirably while Sam Prendergast still finds his feet, and unlocked the English defence with little difficulty.

Man-of-the-match Jamison Gibson-Park made a big step towards securing the No.9 jersey. David Rogers/Getty Images

10. Finn Russell, Scotland (fly-half)

Regan: Didn't have his most influential game against Italy, but don't be surprised if he steps up against Ireland. Luckily for Russell, neither Marcus Smith, Sam Prendergast or any other fly-half option particularly stood out this week.

Hamilton: He didn't have a vintage performance against Italy, but it's still his shirt.

11. James Lowe, Ireland (winger)

Hamilton: This will likely chop and change over the coming weeks, but Lowe skittled England.

Regan: If it wasn't for Gibson-Park, Lowe could have been man-of-the-match against England. He was a menace with and without the ball and you could tell from the smile on his face he relished the contest. In what will be such a hotly contested position, he arguably did the most of any player this week to put his hand up for a starting jersey.

With the wing positions up for grabs, James Lowe put a marker down against England. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

12. Bundee Aki, Ireland (centre)

Regan: Injuerd Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu wouldn't have seen his stocks decrease on the opening weekend, but Aki definitely reminded everyone why he's been so good in the last three years. The way he shrugged off three England defenders on his way to scoring was frightening.

Hamilton: I think this will end up being Tuipulotu's shirt but Aki played well against England.

13. Huw Jones, Scotland (centre) - replaces Garry Ringrose, Ireland

Hamilton: Harsh on Ringrose as he played well against England, but you can't ignore Huw Jones' form after his hat trick against Italy. Ollie Lawrence also very much in the mix.

Regan: You can't look past hat trick hero Jones this week who stepped up in the absence of Tuipulotu. I thought Lawrence was impressive for England as well, and the midfield battle is shaping up to be a fascinating one.

Hat trick hero Huw Jones has made a strong start for Scotland. Stu Forster/Getty Images

14. Darcy Graham, Scotland (winger) replaces Mack Hansen, Ireland

Regan: He has been unfortunate with injuries in the recent past, but Graham was back with a bang for Scotland. He was a constant threat and had a hand in two of their tries.

Hamilton: Darcy Graham takes over Hansen's crown here after his all-action performance against Italy.

15. Blair Kinghorn, Scotland (fullback)

Hamilton: This will end up being a shootout between Kinghorn and Hugo Keenan but Kinghorn is in the driving seat as things stand.

Regan: Kinghorn was solid against Italy, but it will be a huge face off this week with Ireland's Keenan, who was excellent against England, making some key tackles and proving a nuisance for the opposition defence throughout the match.

