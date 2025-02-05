England vs France: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

James Regan and Tom Hamilton debate whether England can get a result at home to France this weekend in the Six Nations. (1:28)

Can England 'pull something out the hat' vs. France? (1:28)

Le Crunch returns to Twickenham this week as England host France in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

France, who started their campaign in sensational fashion against Wales last week, will have fond memories from their last trip to London, when they thrashed England 53-10.

Last week's loss in Dublin means England are in dire need of a win to get their tournament going.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's clash.

Key details:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4.45 p.m. UK

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

How to watch: You can wach live on the ITV (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Assistant Referees: Andrea Piardi (Ita) & Damian Schneider (Arg)

Television Match Official: Marius van der Westhuizen (SA)

Marcus Smith is set to start at fullback against France. David Rogers/Getty Images

Lineups:

England: To be announced.

Replacements:

France: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Alexandre Roumat, Emmanuel Meafo, Francois Cros, Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont (captain), Matthieu Jalibert, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Yoram Moefana, Pierre-Louis Barassi Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Georges-Henri Colombe, Hugo Auradou, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton.

Team news:

England: While Steve Borthwick is set to name his side on Thursday, sources have told ESPN that Fin Smith is set to start at fly-half, with Marcus Smith moving to fullback against France.

Winger Cadan Murley has been ruled out of at least the next two weeks with a foot injury, with Saracens centre Alex Lozowski called into the squad. Hooker Jamie George has also returned to the squad after overcoming a hamstring injury.

France: After removing himself from the squad during last year's November internationals, Matthieu Jalibert returns at fly-half in place of the suspended Romain Ntamack.

Jalibert, seemingly unhappy with being a second-choice No. 10 in November, returned to club side Bordeaux, but has set aside any differences with coach Fabien Galthié to start against England. Winger Damian Penaud returns to the side after overcoming a toe injury.

Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.