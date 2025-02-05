Italy vs Wales: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Regan discuss the repercussions for both Italy and Wales should either team lose their Six Nations match this weekend. (1:35)

Week 2 of the Six Nations kicks off with what is already being billed as the wooden spoon decider. Wales visit the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to tackle Italy, with both sides looking to bounce back from defeats last week.

Wales slumped to a 43-0 thrashing against France to extend their losing streak to 13 matches. Italy started slowly against Scotland and despite clawing their way back to 19-19 at one stage, lost 31-19.

It sets things up nicely for a huge clash in the Italian capital, with plenty on the line for both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's clash.

Key details:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2.15 p.m. UK

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch: You can wach live on the ITV (UK). You can also follow along with live updates on ESPN.

Officials: Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Paul Williams (NZ) & Sam Grove-White (Sco)

Television Match Official: Eric Gauzins (Fra)

Italy beat Wales in Cardiff last year. Warren Little/Getty Images

Lineups:

Team news:

Italy: Winger Simone Gesi sustained a knee injury against Scotland and will be assessed this week.

Wales: Back-row Taine Plumtree has been called into the Wales squad, with No. 8 Aaron Wainwright suffering a head injury last week, and centre Owen Watkin limping off with a knee injury.

play 1:07 Italy claim first-ever win over Wales Relive three classic Six Nations games between Italy and Wales ahead of their clash at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

Information from Reuters contributed to the team news of this report.

