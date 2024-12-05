Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Sinfield's latest fundraising effort in honour of late teammate Rob Burrow has soared past the £500,000 mark as the rugby league legend progresses in his seven-day ultramarathon challenge.

Sinfield is running over 230 miles in a week to raise money for the motor neurone disease (MND) community. with 'Running Home for Christmas' -- his fifth annual challenge -- the first he has completed without great friend Burrow, who lost his battle against MND last June aged 41.

On Thursday, the former Leeds Rhinos and England star and current England rugby union coach completed his fifth leg around the United Kingdom, covering 31 miles between Beverley and Hull.

The seven ultramarathons in seven days, which started with a Santa Dash in Liverpool on Sunday and will finish with an Old Trafford to Saddleworth run on Saturday, are in tribute to Burrow, who wore the number throughout his illustrious playing career.

Supporters have flocked to cheer on SInfield along the way, and fundraising online has moved past the £500,000 barrier.

"To see everyone come together to support what we are trying to do and to support the MND community has been wonderful," Sinfield told the BBC after completing his latest leg.

"We wanted to come here because it's a mad rugby league city [and] we hoped you'd get behind Rob Burrow, and you certainly have done."

Kevin Sinfield is completing seven ultramarathons in as many days in honour of late teammate Rob Burrow Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny, who lost her grandmother to MND, also took part with Sinfield on Thursday.

Running Home for Christmas follows four previous fundraising efforts by Sinfield, who has raised almost £10m for MND charities in the process.

Sinfield and his team say it is being run in memory of Burrow fellow former rugby icon Doddie Weir, and in honour of footballer Stephen Darby, rugby player Ed Slater and the "5,000 other people around the UK who are living with MND."