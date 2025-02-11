Take a look at the numbers behind Warren Gatland's managerial career with Wales and the British & Irish Lions. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Warren Gatland has left his role as head coach of Wales, sources have told ESPN.

Wales are on a run of 14 consecutive Test defeats, including losses in the first two rounds of the championship, most recently a 22-15 defeat to Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Gatland was contracted through to 2027, and had a break clause in his contract. Sources have told ESPN he has left his post with an announcement expected on Tuesday.

Gatland coached Wales from 2008 to 2019 and experienced great success, winning Grand Slams in 2008, 2012 and 2019, and a further championship in 2013.

He returned to the organisation in 2022, replacing Wayne Pivac, but under his stewardship, Wales have won just six of 26 matches.