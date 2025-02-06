Six Nations: Italy make one change ahead of mammoth Wales clash

ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Regan discuss the repercussions for both Italy and Wales should either team lose their Six Nations match this weekend. (1:35)

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has made just change to his side ahead of their crucial Six Nations clash with Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Lock Niccolo Cannone replaces Dino Lamb and there is also only one change in personnel across the 23-man squad, with wing Jacopo Trulla named among the replacements in place of the injured Simone Gesi.

Italy, who had their best-ever Six Nations last year with wins over Scotland and Wales and a draw against France, lost last weekend's opener against Scotland 31-19, but will fancy their chances when they welcome the Welsh to Rome on Saturday.

Wales were crushed 43-0 by France in the competition's opening game, extending their losing streak to 13 matches.

After Italy beat them last year in Cardiff, the hosts will be favourites to repeat that success at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy have defeated Wales twice in their last three meetings, both times away from home, and they will now aim to overcome the Welsh in Rome for the first time since 2007.

Italy:

Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Tommaso Menoncello, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Tommaso Allan.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Luca Rizzoli, Marco Riccioni, Dino Lamb, Manuel Zuliani, Ross Vintcent, Alessandro Garbisi, Jacopo Trulla.

