Six Nations: England to start Fin Smith, Tom Willis vs France

James Regan and Tom Hamilton debate whether England can get a result at home to France this weekend in the Six Nations. (1:28)

Can England 'pull something out the hat' vs. France? (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

England have made three personnel changes for Saturday's Six Nations clash with France at Twickenham with Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tom Willis all starting while Marcus Smith is shifted to fullback.

The changes mean Freddie Steward, Ben Curry and the injured Cadan Murley all drop out of the starting XV.

Steve Borthwick's switches see Fin Smith starting at fly-half, as ESPN reported on Wednesday, while Marcus Smith will start at fullback.

Sleightholme replaces Murley on the wing, with Steward -- who started in England's 27-22 defeat to Ireland -- dropping out of the matchday squad.

England have decided to start both Fin and Marcus Smith against France on Saturday. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

In the back-row, Willis starts at No. 8 with Tom Curry at blindside and Ben Earl at openside flanker. Ben Curry drops to the bench where he is joined by returning hooker Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

"England versus France is an incredible fixture to be involved in," Borthwick said in a news release.

"We're looking forward to being back at Allianz Stadium in front of our home supporters, for what I am sure will be a great game of rugby."

England:

Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Tom Curry, Tom Willis, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman, Marcus Smith.

Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Chandler Cunningham-Smith, Ben Curry, Harry Randall, Elliot Daly.

play 1:03 England suffer biggest home defeat vs. France Relive three classic Six Nations games between England and France ahead of their clash at the Twickenham this weekend.

- Tom Hamilton's analysis from Dublin: Another painful case of déjà vu for England

- James Regan's take from Paris: Antoine Dupont produces virtuoso display

- NEWS: England winger Cadan Murley ruled out of France clash

- WATCH: Is Ireland's Caelan Doris nailed on to be Lions captain?