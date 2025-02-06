Six Nations: Taulupe Faletau returns for Wales ahead of vital Italy clash

ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Regan discuss the repercussions for both Italy and Wales should either team lose their Six Nations match this weekend. (1:35)

Veteran forward Taulupe Faletau will play his first game for Wales since the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being named at No. 8 to face Italy in Rome on Saturday.

In a boost for beleaguered Wales coach Warren Gatland, Faletau's selection is one of two changes to the side that was heavily beaten in Paris last Friday in the opening game of this year's tournament.

Wales are on a run of 13 defeats and were they to extend that beyond this weekend, it would likely see them slip below Georgia to 12th in the world rankings.

Faletau, who has won 104 caps for Wales and four for the British & Irish Lions, has not played a test since Wales' last win -- a 2023 World Cup pool victory over Georgia -- after breaking his arm in that game then suffering a fractured shoulder when he returned for Cardiff six months later.

The 34-year-old replaces Aaron Wainwright, who suffered a deep cut to his face in the 43-0 defeat to France, but who has trained this week and been included among the replacements after being cleared of any facial fracture.

Taulupe Faletau has been named to start for Wales. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wainwright's inclusion on the bench means that Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell drops out of the 23-man selection.

Scarlets centre Eddie James is set make his first start in Rome as he comes into the team in place of Owen Watkinowen, who suffered a suspected knee ligament tear against France and could be out for the rest of the season.

James, who has won three caps off the bench, will partner with Nick Tompkins in the midfield.

"This has been an important week with a lot of hard work put in during training," Gatland said on Thursday.

"We want to be accurate and disciplined on Saturday. It's about our execution and how we manage the game," he said a statement issued by the Welsh Rugby Union.

"We know Italy are a quality side with physical players and are looking forward to a good contest. We're excited for the challenge on Saturday."

Wales:

Gareth Thomas, Evan Lloyd, Henry Thomas, Will Rowlands, Dafydd Jenkins, James Botham, Jac Morgan (captain), Taulupe Faletau, Tomos Williams, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams, Eddie James, Nick Tompkins, Tom Rogers, Liam Williams.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Dan Edwards, Blair Murray.

